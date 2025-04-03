403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast Today 02/04: 200 Day EMA (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The West Texas Intermediate or Light Sweet Crude market has seen a little bit of negativity during the trading session on Tuesday. And I think that does make a certain amount of sense because we have been moving on the latest tweet from the president of the United States, and he had a of days ago suggested that he was going to pile on tariffs on Russian goods and possibly oil. This had oil markets just rocketing to the upside.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment