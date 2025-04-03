EUR/USD Analysis Today 02/04: Downward Pressure (Chart)
- Fears of the repercussions of US tariffs on major trading partners continue to dominate Forex markets and all financial markets. In the case of the EUR/USD pair, it declined to the support level of 1.0777 before stabilizing around 1.0788 at the time of writing. As we predicted earlier, the stability of the EUR/USD below the 1.08 support level will increase selling pressure on the EUR/USD.
Overall, the scope of these tariffs remains unclear, with reports indicating a 20% tax on most US imports. Meanwhile, eurozone inflation slowed to 2.2% in March, in line with expectations. In corporate news, Thyssenkrupp shares rose more than 7% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their rating to "buy," citing increased steel and defence spending in Germany.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:

According to daily chart trading, the bears' control over the EUR/USD pair has been confirmed by stabilizing below the 1.0800 support level, paving the way for a stronger downward move. The nearest support levels for the EUR/USD today are 1.0720 and 1.0600, respectively. From the last level, technical indicators will move towards strong oversold levels. Conversely, on the same timeframe, a real reversal of the general trend to upward will not occur without moving towards and above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 again. The performance of the EUR/USD will remain subject to signals from global central bank officials, the reaction to US tariffs, and investor risk appetite, as well as the reaction to US jobs data.
