FERROFECT® Delivers Bioavailable Iron For The Body

Chelated Iron Complex Is Ideal for Those Looking to Maintain Healthy Iron Levels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron is a critical nutrient that the body needs for countless core functions. However, getting iron in sufficient doses can be challenging. SYNEVIT®'s iron supplement, FERROFECT ® is formulated to provide consistent, clean, bioavailable iron on a regular basis.

"We work with on-staff healthcare professionals to design our formulas for maximum effect," explains SYNEVIT® founder and CEO George Cvetkovski. "Iron is one of those nutrients that are too often included in non-bioavailable, insufficient, or overly-sufficient doses. Our formula combines a synergistic blend of nutrients and specific forms of iron into a complex that gives the body precisely what it needs in this key area of ongoing health and biological function."

Iron is a crucial nutrient that supports various physiological processes. Among other things, it is needed for oxygen transportation, energy production, muscle function, temperature regulation, red blood cell formation, and DNA replication.

Despite its essential role in ongoing health, over 12% of individuals (2 years and older) don't get enough iron. This is partly because it is an essential mineral, meaning the body cannot create it organically and must, therefore, source it from food intake. When food isn't enough, iron supplements can help, but as Cvetkovski pointed out, the supplements must be crafted correctly to have the desired effect.

FERROFECT® was made with efficacious iron supplementation in mind. The convenient once-a-day tablet can be taken after breakfast along with other vitamins. From there, its enteric coating and slow-release design ensure that the body receives the iron it needs for the rest of the day. Cvetkovski clarifies that the iron is delivered in optimized dosage, too. As with all SYNEVIT® supplements, FERROFECT® is designed not to be excessive but rather to align with RDA (recommended daily allowance) dosages.

In addition, the iron in the formula consists of an organic chelated iron complex. A chelated mineral is bound to other compounds, such as organic or amino acids. This improves uptake and bioavailability, making it a more effective form of organic iron when consumed.

The FERROFECT® formula also contains vitamins C, B6, B12, zinc, copper, and folate, each of which serves key roles in the overall health benefits offered by the supplement. For instance, Folic acid and vitamin B6 maintain normalized homocysteine levels. Vitamins C and B12 help with iron absorption. Zinc and copper play a key role in iron metabolism and incorporation in hemoglobin.

Taken altogether, the FERROFECT® formula is a superior iron supplement - and one that comes backed by SYNEVIT®'s stellar, multi-decade track record of professional supplement formulation and production. As the brand's presence in the US continues to grow, its iron complex is quickly becoming an essential option for health-conscious Americans looking for ways to preventatively improve their health.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit .

Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit

