Dawoodi Bohra Delegation Meets PM Modi, Thanks Him For Waqf Amendment Act

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked him for the Waqf Amendment Act.

The members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, extending unequivocal support to the recently passed legislation, said that this was their long-pending demand which now stands completed.

The community leaders reposed faith in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and expressed hope that the reforms initiated in the Waqf law will go a long way in addressing the shortcomings of the erstwhile legislation and help improve the situation of Muslim community, as a whole.

Bohra community's support for the new Waqf legislation assumes significance as many Muslim bodies, clerics and ulemas have called it an infringement on their religious rights and also moved to the Apex Court, challenging its validity.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, was also present at the Dawoodi Bohra community's meeting with the Prime Minister.

He took to social media to share pictures of the meeting.

“Dawoodi Bohra Community met PM Modi to express their heartfelt gratitude for the Waqf Amendment Act, fulfilling a long-pending demand,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Their trust in PM Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas was deeply moving,” he further said.

The Dawoodi Bohra community is a sect within the Shia Ismaili branch of Islam and has a significant presence in India and forty other countries of the world.

Notably, they had written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill last year, seeking exemption from the purview of Waqf board, contending that the proposed legislation does not recognise their special status among the wider Muslim community.