Fiji's Cabinet Greenlights Establishment of Philippine Embassy in Suva
(MENAFN) The Fijian cabinet has given the green light to a proposal from the Philippines to set up an embassy in Suva, the capital of Fiji, as reported by local media on Thursday.
This move is expected to strengthen the burgeoning relationship between Fiji and the Philippines, particularly in vital sectors such as labor mobility, agriculture, security, climate change, and maritime and ocean affairs.
At present, the Philippine Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, serves as the accredited mission to Fiji, while Fiji's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, is recognized by the Philippines.
Fiji and the Philippines have maintained diplomatic ties since 1973.
