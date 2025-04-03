Instant Noodles Market Size To Be Worth US$ 87.13 Billion By 2031, Driven By Increasing Need For Convenience And Affordable Meal Options - The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Instant noodles market share to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, Unilever Plc, Nestle SA, Nongshim Co Ltd, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Maruchan Inc, Samyang Food Co Ltd, Konjac Massas MF, ITC Ltd, and Campbell's Co are among the key players operating in the market.

US & Canada, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the instant noodles market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising need for convenience. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The instant noodles market comprises a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Instant Noodles Market, Download The Sample Pages:





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Thesize is expected to reach US$ 87.13 Billion by 2031 from US$ 58.14 Billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The instant noodles market is a growing segment in the broader food industry, owing to urbanization, changing lifestyles, and a rise in demand for convenient and affordable meal options. The primary consumers in urban areas are students and working professionals seeking quick meal solutions, owing to their significant popularity in younger demographics and lower to middle-income groups, as the product is affordable and easy to prepare. In addition, the rise in the number of retail chains and the availability of instant noodles in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail has expanded accessibility to a broader consumer base.Increasing Need for Convenience: The consumption of high-quality convenience food has become one of the main trends in the food industry. Convenience food, such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products, saves consumers' time and effort associated with ingredient shopping, meal preparation, cooking, consumption, and post-meal activities. As per the Food and Health Survey of the International Food Information Council (IFIC), convenience is a significant factor of consideration for millennials while purchasing food. Instant noodles are processed and involve preservation technology, which significantly extends product shelf life. The efforts and time saved on food preparation and its convenience of storage and transport have further aided in boosting the demand for instant noodles. A few categories of instant noodles can be consumed immediately or after adding water, heating, or thawing. Most instant noodles can be made in 2–5 minutes. Convenience foods such as instant noodles are gaining popularity attributed to the increasing number of smaller households and dual-income families worldwide. Due to their hectic work schedules, millennials prefer to avoid tedious tasks. China, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, Korea, Thailand, and Nigeria are the major consumer markets of instant noodles in Asia Pacific. The meat and spicy flavors of instant noodles are appealing to Asian consumers. Hot and sour, curry laksa, spicy kimchi, and black pepper crab-flavored instant noodles have gained popularity, contributing to the market growth in the region.Growing Preference for Gluten-Free Instant Noodles: The growing prevalence of celiac disease and rising cases of people suffering from wheat allergies are driving the demand for gluten-free products. Also, there is a rise in awareness among the masses about gluten-related disorders and dietary sensitivities, which plays a significant role in boosting the demand for gluten-free food products. Celiac disease can often damage the intestine lining and become a major cause of thyroid and Type 1 diabetes in a few patients. A gluten-free diet can help reduce the adverse effects of celiac disease. As a result, governments of various countries across the globe have implemented several regulations related to gluten-free products. For instance, in Brazil, federal Law 10,674 was published that determines that all industrialized foods must indicate "Não Contém Glúten" (Does Not Contain Gluten) or "Contém Glúten" (Contains Gluten) on their packaging and labels. The warning needs to be visibly printed on labels and packaging. The law is specifically implemented to prevent issues associated with celiac disease. Such regulation further boosts awareness about gluten-free products.Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by South & Central America and the Middle East & Africa. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement:





Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the instant noodles market is segmented into plain/vegetables, chicken, seafood, and others. The plain/vegetables segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of packaging type, the market is bifurcated into packet and cup/bowl. The packet segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on source, the instant noodles market is segmented into wheat, rice, and others. The wheat segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The instant noodles market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Major companies operating in the instant noodles market are Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, Unilever Plc, Nestle SA, Nongshim Co Ltd, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Maruchan Inc, Samyang Food Co Ltd, Konjac Massas MF, ITC Ltd, and Campbell's Co. Trending Topics: Fusion flavors and culinary innovation, premium and gourmet options, e-commerce growth, and health and sustainability focus.

Global Headlines on Instant Noodles



Nissin Foods Company Limited and its subsidiaries signed a joint venture agreement with Nissin Asia, forming Australia Nissin Foods Pty Ltd.

Nissin Foods Company Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendor to acquire a 100% equity interest in Gaemi Food, a top manufacturer of crispy roll snacks in Korea.

Unilever invested €20 million in Poland's instant noodle factory to boost production of Knorr, UNOX, and Amino noodles and meet growing European demand for convenient meal options.

Nestlé introduced a limited-edition plant-based fork for Maggi cup noodles in India, crafted from wheat flour and salt.

Shin instant ramen maker Nongshim has expanded its international presence due to the growing popularity of Korean culture in countries like the US. Nongshim Co launched its first global collaboration product, Shin Ramyun Tomyum, in Thailand on November 23, 2023.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Instant Noodles Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at:





Conclusion

Instant noodles are one of the most popular Asian cuisines worldwide. In 2023, the US, Russia, Nigeria, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, and Germany were among the major consumers of instant noodles. The growing impact of social media influencers propels the demand for instant noodles worldwide. The innovative recipes circulating across social media platforms creating restaurant-quality dishes at home using instant noodles, such as ramen bowls, are also gaining popularity worldwide. Such product launches and increased demand for Asian-flavored instant noodles contribute to its market growth worldwide.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including instant noodles providers, instant noodles suppliers, and instant noodles manufacturers-with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:



Flat Noodles Market Overview, Growth, and Trends (2021-2031)

Fine Dried Noodles Market Growth, Top Players, and Forecast by 2031

Packaged Rice Noodles Market Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2031 Instant Soups Market Growth, Trends, and Opportunities 2031





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail : ...

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Press Release :