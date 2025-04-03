403
Global billionaire wealth surges in 2025
(MENAFN) The global elite have seen their numbers and wealth surge to unprecedented levels, with 2025 annual billionaires list revealing a record-breaking tally of over 3,000 individuals. The 39th edition of the prestigious list indicates a significant expansion of the world's wealthiest, highlighting the complex interplay between economic trends and evolving political dynamics.
Specifically, the report documented 3,028 billionaires worldwide, marking an increase of 247 from the previous year. Their combined net worth has also experienced a substantial leap, reaching a staggering $16.1 trillion, a $2 trillion increase. This surge in wealth occurs amidst a backdrop of global economic fluctuations and heightened political activity.
Leading the list is Elon Musk, the influential figure behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X. His fortune is estimated at $342 billion, reflecting a remarkable $147 billion increase. This dramatic rise in wealth is partly attributed to the subsequent rise of his company stock, after his large donations to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. However, those stocks have seen recent decline, since president Trumps inauguration.
Following Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, secures the second position with a net worth of $216 billion. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, ranks third with $215 billion. The presence of these tech giants at President Trump's inauguration underscores the close ties between the world's wealthiest individuals and the political sphere.
The presence of tech titans Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos at President Trump's January 20th inauguration, marking his return to office following a four-year interval, drew significant media attention.
