Swiss Cosmetic Brand Weleda Mulls US Production To Avoid Duties

Italiano it Weleda pensa a produrre negli Usa per evitare i dazi Original Read more: Weleda pensa a produrre negli Usa per evitare i daz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Weleda, a Swiss company that produces natural cosmetics, homeopathic and anthroposophical remedies, is considering production in the United States to escape raised customs duties on European products. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 07:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We have been working on this for several weeks,” CEO Tina Muller told the German news agency Dpa. According to figures released today, the Arlesheim-based company achieved a turnover of €456 million (CHF434 million) in 2024, up 8% year-on-year.

More More What is a tariff? A quick guide

This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump's economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guid

Productivity was even more dynamic: the operating profit Ebit more than doubled to €28 million.

This year, the company plans to launch a line of baby, child and adolescent care products and cooperate with well-known influencers on the TikTok platform.

'In the medium and long term, TikTok will become the most influential beauty channel,' claimed Muller. Through the platform, the company established in 1921 wants to reach generation Z (born between 1995 and 2010) and the next generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2025).

More More Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss goods

This content was published on Apr 3, 2025 United States President Donald Trump announces tariffs of 31% on imported goods from Switzerland.

Read more: Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss good

Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga

How we work