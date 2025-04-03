Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ajloun's Tourist Sites Draw Tens Of Thousands During Eid Holiday

2025-04-03 04:24:04
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ajloun experienced a surge in tourism activity on Wednesday, the third day of Eid Al Fitr, as tens of thousands of Jordanians, Arabs, and foreign visitors flocked to its historical and natural landmarks.

Director of the Ajloun Tourism Directorate Firas Khatatbeh said that key attractions, including Ajloun Castle, Mar Elias, the Ajloun Forest Reserve, and the cable car, saw heavy footfall, reinforcing the governorate's status as a top tourist destination.

He added that resorts, restaurants, and camps reported increased activity, with newly opened eateries gaining popularity for their quality services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tariq Maaytah, director of the Ajloun Development Zone, noted that the Ajloun National Park's development is progressing, with 60 to 70 per cent expected to be completed by 2027. He highlighted the cable car as a key addition to Ajloun's tourism appeal.

Administrative Supervisor of the Ajloun Forest Reserve Oday Qudah reported that cabin occupancy exceeded 85 perc ent on Wednesday, while restaurants and adventure activities saw a turnout surpassing full capacity.

He added that the reserve has been preparing for the peak tourism season with ongoing development and maintenance efforts.

