Qatar's 18-Athlete Squad Set For GCC Beach Games 2025 In Muscat
DOHA: Qatar will send 18 athletes across five sports to compete in the third edition of the GCC Beach Games 2025, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from April 5 to 11.
The event will feature participants from all six Gulf countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.
The tournament will include eight sports: beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, beach athletics, sailing, open water swimming, air sports, and equestrian (tent pegging).
Qatar's athletes will compete in five of these sports: beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian (tent pegging).
The Qatari team will feature the following athletes: Ahmed Tijan, Sherif Younes, Nour Al Munther, and Othman Mohammed in beach volleyball; Tamim Mohammed and Mohammed Aziz in open water swimming; Hamdi Ali in athletics; Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Khalifa Al Yafei, Youssef Al Ibrahim, Tamim Shams, Thani Shams, and Saad Al Ibrahim in sailing; and Faisal Al Hajri, Fahad Al Kuwari, Rashid Al Dosari, Ali Al Adhba, and Ibrahim Al Hammadi in equestrian (tent pegging).
Athletes will compete for a total of 43 coloured medals across 30 different events during the tournament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment