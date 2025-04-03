Qatar's 18-Athlete Squad Set For GCC Beach Games 2025 In Muscat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar will send 18 athletes across five sports to compete in the third edition of the GCC Beach Games 2025, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from April 5 to 11.

The event will feature participants from all six Gulf countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

The tournament will include eight sports: beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, beach athletics, sailing, open water swimming, air sports, and equestrian (tent pegging).

Qatar's athletes will compete in five of these sports: beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian (tent pegging).

The Qatari team will feature the following athletes: Ahmed Tijan, Sherif Younes, Nour Al Munther, and Othman Mohammed in beach volleyball; Tamim Mohammed and Mohammed Aziz in open water swimming; Hamdi Ali in athletics; Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Khalifa Al Yafei, Youssef Al Ibrahim, Tamim Shams, Thani Shams, and Saad Al Ibrahim in sailing; and Faisal Al Hajri, Fahad Al Kuwari, Rashid Al Dosari, Ali Al Adhba, and Ibrahim Al Hammadi in equestrian (tent pegging).

Athletes will compete for a total of 43 coloured medals across 30 different events during the tournament.