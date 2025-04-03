403
White House Considers Iranian Proposal for Indirect Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) The White House is currently considering an Iranian suggestion for indirect nuclear discussions while also bolstering US military presence in the Middle East, as reported by US officials.
This approach, which combines diplomatic efforts with military preparedness, is due to Leader Donald Trump’s warning of severe retaliation if negotiations do not succeed.
President Trump has consistently emphasized his desire for a diplomatic agreement but has also issued strong threats. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he informed a news agency.
While he set a two-month window for talks, the specific timeframe for the negotiations is still vague.
A US official reaffirmed that President Trump received a formal response lately from Iran regarding the letter he sent to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei several weeks ago.
Iran has agreed only to indirect discussions mediated by Oman, refusing to engage in talks over non-nuclear issues, such as its missile program, which is a critical demand from the United States.
While the White House favors first-hand meetings, sources suggest that it is not dismissing Tehran's proposal entirely, and a final decision on the matter has not yet been made. The US National Security Council has yet to respond to a news agency’s request for confirmation.
