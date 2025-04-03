Gujarat UCC Panel Holds Key Meet In Surat, Seeks Feedback

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday initiated discussions on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a legal reform aimed at ensuring uniform personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, with a key committee meeting in Surat.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Surat District Collector, where representatives from various organisations presented their views and suggestions on the UCC. The meeting was attended by Justice Ranjana Desai (Retired Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of the UCC Committee), Advocate R.C. Koddekar (Committee Member), former Vice-Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar (Committee Member), and social activist Geetaben Shroff (Committee Member).

The discussions focused on understanding different perspectives, concerns, and recommendations from various stakeholders before drafting a final proposal.

Gujarat is among the states actively working towards implementing the UCC, following the footsteps of Uttarakhand, which recently became the first state in India to pass a UCC bill.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced the formation of an expert committee to study and recommend a framework for UCC implementation. This committee has been gathering inputs from legal experts, social organisations, and religious bodies to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposes a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of religious beliefs.

Currently, personal laws in India differ based on religion -- Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and other communities -- have separate legal frameworks. The UCC aims to bring uniformity, gender equality, and social justice in personal laws, reducing discrimination and legal complexities. The UCC will streamline multiple personal laws into a single legal framework, ensuring equal treatment for all citizens. It will help eliminate gender-based discrimination prevalent in certain religious personal laws, especially in matters of marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

By unifying personal laws, UCC seeks to promote national integration and reduce communal legal disparities.

A single code for all will make legal procedures more efficient and reduce litigation arising from conflicting personal laws. The Gujarat government, through its expert committee, will continue to collect opinions from various communities, legal experts, and social organisations before drafting a final proposal for UCC implementation. Once the recommendations are finalised, the government may introduce a bill in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for further deliberation and approval.