EU Defense Commissioner Warns of Possible Russian Attack
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Union's defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, cautioned that Russia could be prepared and capable of attacking EU countries within five years.
Speaking at an EU security forum in Warsaw, Kubilius discussed the future of EU defense and highlighted the growing threat posed by Russia.
He explained that Russia is already waging a hybrid war against the EU, including disinformation campaigns, weaponizing migrants at the borders of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, and sabotaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.
Kubilius emphasized that Russia has transformed into a war economy, producing more weapons than all NATO members combined. He cautioned that without action, these hybrid attacks could soon escalate into full-scale military aggression.
“If we do nothing, military attacks could soon follow these hybrid attacks,” Kubilius warned. He further added that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin may soon be tempted to use Russia's military power.
According to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing to challenge NATO's Article 5 (collective self-defense) by 2030, with a potential attack on one or more EU countries in the next five years or less.
In response to this growing threat, a White Paper on the future of EU defense was presented two weeks ago. Kubilius stated that, in addition to supporting Ukraine, the implementation of the White Paper will strengthen Europe's defense capabilities.
