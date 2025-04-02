Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Meets With Entrepreneurs In Dnipro

2025-04-02 03:16:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with entrepreneurs in Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the Dnipropetrovsk region leads Ukraine in terms of GDP contribution and other economic indicators.

The head of state shared this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A meeting with entrepreneurs of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Dnipropetrovsk region is number one in terms of contribution to Ukraine's GDP and other economic indicators. We discussed business support in the region, as well as government programs that have already proven effective and will continue,” he wrote.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude to those who create and sustain jobs in the region, working tirelessly for Ukraine's development.



“This is very important for all of us. It is important that Ukraine develops and remains strong,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky arrived in Dnipro today. In the city, he visited a hospital where defenders are recovering from injuries and met with veterans united by the TitansUA initiative .

Photo: President's Office

