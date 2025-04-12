403
India’s extreme weather claims around 50 lives, including infant in Nepal
(MENAFN) Severe weather conditions in India and Nepal—marked by lightning strikes, hailstorms, and intense rainfall—have led to the deaths of approximately 50 people, according to reports release on Friday.
Local media reported on Thursday that more than 25 individuals have died in different parts of Bihar, a state situated in the eastern part of India, due to thunderbolts and hailstorms.
The death toll was confirmed in a remark released by the state’s head minister office. However, ex- Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the actual figure of deaths was twofold that figure.
In a post shared on X, Yadav stated in Hindi, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences.”
In Uttar Pradesh, over 22 deaths were reported in several districts due to the severe weather.
Additionally, reports from Nepal's Sudurpashchim province noted that a 9-month-old infant died after a lightning strike hit her home in Bajura district. The baby's mother was also injured in the incident, according to further reports.
Affected regions experienced widespread disruptions, with power outages and communication services downed due to heavy rain and storms.
