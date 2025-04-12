Light Rain Forecast In Several Regions Across Jordan-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) - Temperatures on Saturday will be 5-7 degrees Celsius lower than their seasonal average and the weather will be relatively cold almost nationwide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Light showers of rain are expected to take place until noon hours in the Kingdom's western areas, said Jordan Meteorological Department )JMD).The JMD warns in its report of the risk of reduced horizontal visibility in the morning hours due to fog over high mountainous areas and eastern plains.On Sunday, light downpour is likely to take place for a short period in the Kingdom's northern regions.In the late evening hours, the Kingdom is expected to be gradually affected by an atmospheric instability. Showers are expected during the night in Jordan's southern regions, including the city of Aqaba, which may be often accompanied by thunder.The department noted showers will later extend to the Kingdom's eastern and central-eastern regions.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 9?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 25? during the day, sliding to 15? at night.