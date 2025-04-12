UAE Reaffirms Its Role In Supporting The Palestinian Cause, Says Top Diplomat

A UAE top diplomat has reaffirmed the country's political and humatarian role in supporting the Palestinian cause, saying its commitment is 'princlipaled and ongoing'.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, posted a group photo on X that featured him with ministers who also took part in a meeting held in Antalya, Turkey to support the implementation of the two-state solution and the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar participated in the Antalya meeting.

"The UAE reaffirms its political and humanitarian role in supporting the Palestinian cause, with our relief aid making up 42% of the total assistance provided to Gaza and its people," he wrote.

The UAE ranked first on the list of countries with the highest contributions to help Gaza and its people amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, based on the latest data.

Since the conflict broke out in October 2023 until November 2024, the UAE has contributed $828 million (Dh3.04 billion) in Gaza aid.

It was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisi in Gaza in 2023. Soon after the bombings started, the country send relief supplies and medical aid across all routes, be it by air, land, or sea.

On the political front, the UAE has reiterated its call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) stressed the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages, as well as the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement, MoFa stressed that Sheikh Abdullah also "reiterated the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution".

The meeting also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safe, sustained, and unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.