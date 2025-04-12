403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Subway construction site collapse in S. Korea leaves one worker missing
(MENAFN) A subway construction site in Gwangmyeong, situated just south of Seoul, experienced a collapse on Friday afternoon, with one worker still unaccounted for, as reported by local authorities.
The incident took place around 3:13 p.m. at the site of the Sinansan Line. Earlier that day, the area had been evacuated due to the discovery of cracks in several pillars that support the underground tunnel, raising alarms about a possible collapse.
The collapse caused a portion of the road above to cave in, damaging several nearby buildings. Initially, five workers conducting a safety inspection above ground were unreachable. Fortunately, three of them were later confirmed safe, while one worker was reported trapped underground. As of the latest updates, an excavator driver remains missing.
The incident took place around 3:13 p.m. at the site of the Sinansan Line. Earlier that day, the area had been evacuated due to the discovery of cracks in several pillars that support the underground tunnel, raising alarms about a possible collapse.
The collapse caused a portion of the road above to cave in, damaging several nearby buildings. Initially, five workers conducting a safety inspection above ground were unreachable. Fortunately, three of them were later confirmed safe, while one worker was reported trapped underground. As of the latest updates, an excavator driver remains missing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment