Jordan To Plead At ICJ On Israel April 30

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 12 (Petra) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hold public hearings starting on April 28 on the request for an advisory opinion "on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory".In it statement, the ICJ said :"Forty States and four international organizations have expressed their intention to participate in the oral proceedings before the Court".Jordan's statement will be made on Wednesday, April 30, based on the ICJ's pleadings schedule.