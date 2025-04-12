Old Oak Forests In Zarqa's Birin District Face 'Mixed' Challenges, Says Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Apr. 12 (Petra) - The old oak forests in Birin district in central Zarqa governorate constitute "a natural heritage" spanning thousands of years.The forests are home to over 100,000 oak and Greek juniper (Juniperus excelsa) trees, some date back to over 1,000 years old.In a statement to "Petra," Director of Zarqa Agriculture Directorate, Hussein Khalidi, said these forests, which are viewed the "green lungs of Zarqa," face "complex" challenges that threaten their survival.Khalidi noted these hardships relate to climate change, which has led to decreased rainfall and increased temperatures, disrupting the thermal and humidity balance needed for oak trees.Khalidi added that repeated droughts have weakened these trees' capability to resist agricultural pests, mainly bark beetle, which accelerate their deterioration.Khalidi also referred to spread of Juniperus excelsa trees, which deplete water resources and soil at the expense of the oak forests.Additionally, he warned of fungal diseases that attack the tree's immune system, noting that these factors combined are "accelerating" the phenomenon of "oak decline."Khalidi noted that urban and agricultural expansion have reduced forest areas by 15% over the past decade, according to Ministry of Agriculture statistics.This situation has increased competition for oaks with other plant species for limited resources and weakened their ability to reproduce naturally over time, he pointed out.On other difficulties, he noted overgrazing and illegal logging operations, despite the "stricter" penalties imposed by Agriculture Law No. 13 of 2015, continue to exacerbate the crisis.Regarding the forest distribution, Khalidi said trees are concentrated in Birin district, west of Zarqa governorate, particularly in Aalouk area, which are "the densest," then comes the forests in Masra, Kamsha, Makman, Sarout, and Birin landscapes.Khalidi announced these areas form a "unique" natural fabric that attracts approximately 60,000 visitors during holidays.However, he revealed a "comprehensive" plan that is implemented by the Zarqa Agriculture Directorate to address these challenges.The scheme, he noted, aims to strengthen foot and mobile patrols to prevent overgrazing, imposing fines of up to JD5,000 against violators, and launch awareness campaigns on the importance of forest conservation and efforts to support ecotourism projects.Continuing: "Despite severity of the challenges, the combination of preventive, legislative, and societal measures demonstrates the possibility of preserving this natural heritage."Khalidi stressed that the oak forests will remain a "living testament" to Jordan's environmental history.