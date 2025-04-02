Russia Intensifies Attack On Ukraine In Media Space - Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's malign operation targeting Ukraine in international media space has entered an acute phase.

This was reported by Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU ), Ukrinform reports.

"Its aim is to eliminate Ukrainian statehood not on the battlefield, but in people's heads: by delegitimizing the Ukrainian Government, devaluing democratic institutions and imposing an external political scenario with signs of controlled capitulation," the foreign intelligence service reported.

According to the agency, the operation involves the capabilities of Russia's intelligence services under the general coordination of Vladimir Putin's administration. These are the Federal Security Service, military intelligence, and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Under the guise of“peacemaking initiatives” and“analytical discourse,” the idea of ​​the alleged loss of legitimacy by the Ukrainian authorities due to the failure to hold elections amid martial law, the need for an“interim administration” under the UN auspices, the United States of America, the European Union, or in the“quartet format” with Russia is being imposed on Ukrainian and international audiences.

The enemy is also trying to convince their target audiences that it is impossible for Russia to conclude a peace agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, which, according to Moscow's plan, should serve as a casus belli to change the political course.

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that such narratives are not just disinformation, but also an element of a special operation to force Ukraine into political surrender under the guise of a“peaceful settlement.”

The operation is being run including through formally Western or“neutral” media outlets serving as proxies for Russian narratives. The Hungarian Magyar Nemzet, Magyar Hirlap, and Pesti Srácok promote ideas about“Ukraine being incapable of self-governing”.

The Polish platform Salon24 published a fake blog by an anonymous author, MarcinWi, which, under the guise of“expert analysis,” supports the narrative of a“split” between Ukraine's military and political leadership.

The French Réseau International promotes theses about Ukraine's alleged inability to wage war independently and a“deep strategic gap between the Ukrainian political leadership and the General Staff.”

Anonymous Telegram channels posing as“insiders” in the Ukrainian Armed Forces or political leadership are also involved.

A coordinated wave of emotionally-charged videos is circulating, with narratives such as“The West no longer supports Ukraine,”“we have been deceived,”“we need a change in government,”“it's time for change,” and“we need another government for peace.”

Malign reports with the same theses are being widely circulated on Telegram (Strana, Scott Ritter/, X /RothLindberg, DougAMacgregor), Facebook (Florian Filippo, Fernand Kartheiser) with the involvement of botnets and accounts linked to pro-Russian organizations in Europe and Latin America. They publish pseudo-documents, statements, and“analytical notes” that challenge the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities.

The thesis that supposedly“even the West needs a different Ukraine” is being promoted, with references to pro-Russian“experts” with the titles of“former diplomats,”“independent political scholars,” and“UN veterans” is being promoted.

To legitimize their narratives, including publications and comments by representatives from former pro-Russian political structures, the enemy uses Ukrainians, charged with treason in Ukraine.

“These actions are accompanied by the infiltration of the kremlin's narratives into the structures of influence of Ukraine's partner countries, in particular through the organization of public 'discussions' on the legitimacy of the government, the prospects for negotiations without Ukraine's participation, and the alleged 'loss of trust' in Kyiv,” the agency concluded.

