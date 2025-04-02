Investornewsbreaks Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) Launches Linear Brick Line As Instone Product Sales Surge Over 30 Percent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) , a building products holding company expanding through acquisitions and organic growth, announced the launch of its new 'Linear Brick' line under the Toro Stone brand, following more than 30% year-over-year growth in the thin brick veneer segment at its Instone business. The new product, inspired by Italy's historic masonry, offers three distinct palettes and targets the fast-growing adhered veneer market, known for its aesthetic, durability, and ease of installation.

To view the full press release, visit

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. is a building products distribution company that has successfully grown its business organically and through well-timed acquisitions. The company intends to use the distribution backbone of its operating subsidiary, which currently services 31 U.S. states, to provide a value-added platform to make acquisitions. A key differentiator of the company's strategy is that it maintains over half of its revenue from brands it owns or controls. Current products include stone veneer, landscape stone, and modular masonry fireplaces. Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois.

For more information, visit the company's website at

