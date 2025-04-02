Breez Unveils Innovative New Wallet: Introducing Misty Breez

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin MagazineBreez Unveils Its New Cryptocurrency Wallet: Misty Breez

Today marks the official debut of Misty Breez, the newest application from Breez, developed using the innovative Breez SDK . This SDK was designed specifically to streamline the integration of Lightning Network functionalities into a variety of consumer applications. Numerous projects and companies are currently leveraging the SDK for building on the Lightning Network.

The Breez SDK offers two distinct methods for integrating Lightning capabilities. The first, known as Native, allows app developers to incorporate a Lightning wallet and functionalities by utilizing the Greenlight service provided by Blockstream. This service hosts a cloud-based Lightning node for users, ensuring that they maintain exclusive control over their private keys. The second method, termed Nodeless, enables seamless support for Liquid integration with the Lightning Network. Both integration models facilitate access to the comprehensive features available on the Lightning Network, as well as Liquid, without the need to develop everything from scratch.

Misty Breez is developed using the Nodeless SDK tools. This setup allows users to retain sole custody of their coins on the Liquid sidechain, empowering them to have complete authority over their funds, albeit with the inherent trust risks associated with utilizing the Liquid Network (i.e., relying on the integrity and honesty of the majority of Federation signers).

This wallet accommodates a variety of functionalities including BOLT 11 and BOLT 12 invoices, LNURL-Pay, Lightning Addresses, on-chain BTC addresses, and even Matt Corrallo's BIP 353 which allows using DNS to obtain payment information for another user's wallet. Additionally, it supports offline transactions notified via the mobile operating system.

The vision behind the Breez SDK is to equip developers with all the necessary tools to create a frictionless and tailored user experience with minimal effort. In this regard, Misty Breez aspires to establish a standard for a simplified user interface that other developers can reference when integrating Lightning into their applications, or even as a foundation for building on top of Misty Breez. Developers have the flexibility to incorporate the desired functionalities directly into Misty Breez and can easily rebrand it according to their needs (it's completely open-source).

For those interested in more technical insights, documentation for the Breez SDK's Nodeless configuration utilized by Misty Breez is accessible here . Furthermore, the GitHub repository for the Misty Breez implementation can be found here . Users looking to experiment with the application can gain early access to the release here for Android , or here for iOS .

All the essential tools for developers to create an innovative user experience are available right now.

This article Breez Unveils Its New Cryptocurrency Wallet: Misty Breez originally appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and was authored by Shinobi .

