Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms Plots To Undermine Jordan's National Security
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the plots aimed at undermining national security and stirring unrest within the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability and achieve the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity, commending the vigilance of Jordanian authorities in thwarting the heinous plots.
The ministry emphasized that Jordan's security is an integral part of the region's security, stressing the need for firm solidarity to confront all plots aimed at inciting disorder and undermining security and stability.
