Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms Plots To Undermine Jordan's National Security

Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms Plots To Undermine Jordan's National Security


2025-04-16 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the plots aimed at undermining national security and stirring unrest within the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability and achieve the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity, commending the vigilance of Jordanian authorities in thwarting the heinous plots.
The ministry emphasized that Jordan's security is an integral part of the region's security, stressing the need for firm solidarity to confront all plots aimed at inciting disorder and undermining security and stability.

MENAFN16042025000067011011ID1109438041

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search