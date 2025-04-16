403
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Head Of Office Of Commissioner For Children's Rights Under President Of Russian Federation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation Alexey Ghazaryan. The meeting coincided with Qatar's hosting of 19 Russian and Ukrainian families in Doha to receive comprehensive healthcare and support.
During the meeting, the latest efforts of the State of Qatar in the process of reuniting Russian children with their families were reviewed, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the meeting the State of Qatar's full commitment to ensuring the continuation of its mediation to reunite children with their families.
