Xi Says China, Malaysia To Join Asian Countries In Combating Camp-Based Confrontation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Putrajaya, Malaysia: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrent of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation.

Addressing the welcome dinner hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Xi also said the two countries will join nations in the region to combat the countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism in face of shocks to global order and economic globalization.

"Together we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," Xi said.

Noting that he and Anwar had a cordial exchange earlier in the day, Xi said that they reached a number of important common understandings on taking bilateral broad cooperation to greater depths.

China, he said, looks forward to working with Malaysia to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future and to embrace new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

"Together, we will energize modernization in both of our countries, set up a fine example of unity and cooperation for the Global South, and make new and greater contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region and beyond," he added.