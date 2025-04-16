403
Thailand, Qatar To Explore Sustainability Synergies At Earthna Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Thai embassy in Doha is set to host a seminar on April 23 aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Thailand's sustainable practices and exploring avenues for collaboration with Qatar in the area of environmental conservation, eco-tourism, and climate resilience.
Titled 'From Local to Global: Thailand's Sustainability and Eco-Tourism Journeys', the event will take place at the Park Hyatt Doha, coinciding with the Earthna Summit 2025, the Thai embassy said.
The seminar, organised in partnership with the Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, the Department of Wildlife Development under Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Environmental Science Centre at Qatar University, will showcase Thailand's holistic approach to sustainability, stressing the integration of traditional wisdom with modern innovation, environmental education, and community-led initiatives.
The agenda is structured around three key sessions designed to provide a comprehensive overview of Thailand's sustainability efforts.
The first session, 'Empowering Local Communities – An Enterprise for a Better World', will explore the groundbreaking Doi Tung Development Project. Visit-orn Rajatanarvin, director of Knowledge and Learning Centre at the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, will share her expertise and insights on this project.
The second session, 'Promoting Responsible Eco-Tourism and Environmental Education', will highlight the crucial role of education in advancing a profound connection between people and nature, laying the foundation for truly responsible eco-tourism.
The Environmental Education Centre Thailand, under the leadership of chief executive director and co-founder, Alex Rendell, empowers youth and the broader public to become active participants in conservation and sustainable development through immersive learning and meaningful collaborations with local communities.
The final session will tackle 'Advancing Environmental Conservation', with a particular focus on the critical role of mangrove conservation in protecting coastal and marine biodiversity. Experts from Thailand and Qatar will share insights on conservation efforts, local stewardship, educational awareness-raising initiatives, and eco-tourism development.
The panel will also explore ongoing collaborations between the two countries on mangrove conservation and coastal ecosystem resilience. Prominent speakers include Associate Asst Prof Dr Pasinee Worachananant, Dr Aspa D Chatziefthimiou, Jassim Lari, and Prof Dr Jassim al-Khayat.
