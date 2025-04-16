403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Delegation Of US Congress
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with a delegation of members of the United States of America's Congress, headed by Representative for Washington's 9th Congressional District Adam Smith, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the US and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
