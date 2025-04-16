Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Affirms Qatar's Keenness To Stand By Lebanon

2025-04-16 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to stand by Lebanon and its people and support them in their aspirations to advance and achieve the desired prosperity and development.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that he held significant talks with President of the Republic of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun in Doha on Wednesday, where they discussed ways to develop the solid relations between the two fraternal countries and peoples. Those relations have always been characterized by cooperation, understanding, and mutual respect that achieve common interests and goals in various fields.
HH the Amir added that Qatar is keen to stand with Lebanon and its fraternal people and support them in their aspirations to advance and achieve the desired prosperity and development.

