403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir, Lebanon's President Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and General Joseph Aoun, President of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in several fields, including energy, economy, and investment, during official talks held at the Amiri Diwan today.
At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. HH the Amir expressed his hope that President Aoun visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and pushing it towards broader horizons, in a way that meets the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.
For his part, the Lebanese President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received. He affirmed his keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a way that contributes to achieving common interests and supports stability and development efforts in the region.
During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.
On the Lebanese side, the meeting was attended by Youssef Raji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, and a number of senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the President.
His Highness the Amir and the Lebanese President held a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation.
The Lebanese President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.
At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. HH the Amir expressed his hope that President Aoun visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and pushing it towards broader horizons, in a way that meets the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.
For his part, the Lebanese President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received. He affirmed his keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a way that contributes to achieving common interests and supports stability and development efforts in the region.
During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.
On the Lebanese side, the meeting was attended by Youssef Raji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, and a number of senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the President.
His Highness the Amir and the Lebanese President held a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation.
The Lebanese President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment