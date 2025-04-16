Hisham Talaat Moustafa Among Top 4 In Forbes' Middle East Real Estate Leaders List

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian businessman Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding), has been named among the most influential real estate leaders in the Middle East for 2025 by Forbes Middle East magazine.

The ranking acknowledges Hisham Talaat Moustafa's position as a leading developer in the region, contributing significantly to urban development in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa secured fourth place in the“Top Real Estate Leaders in the Middle East 2025” list, making him the sole Egyptian in the top ten. This marks an improvement from his seventh-place ranking in 2024. The advancement follows the launch of large-scale real estate and tourism projects, including“SouthMed” on the North Coast of Egypt and“Banan” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These projects propelled TMG Holding's sales beyond EGP 0.5 trillion, a first for an Egyptian real estate company.

Forbes highlighted Hisham Talaat Moustafa's achievements, noting that in 2024, the real estate group's sales tripled to approximately $10bn, driven by the sale of over 29,000 units. This success was attributed to the launch of the Banan project in Saudi Arabia and the SouthMed project on Egypt's North Coast. Hisham Talaat Moustafa has over 40 years of experience in the field.

The magazine also noted Hisham Talaat Moustafa's successful acquisition of Legacy Hotels and Tourism Projects, a company owning seven historic hotels in Egypt. This acquisition increased TMG Holding's total hotel room count to 5,000. As a result, the hospitality sector's revenues surged by 225% to reach $255m in 2024. As of March 2025, the total land area of TMG Holding's projects stood at 107 million square metres.

The“Top Real Estate Leaders in the Middle East 2025” list features 42 company leaders from the United Arab Emirates, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21, and Egypt with 16.