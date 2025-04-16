Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Secretary Of Energy

2025-04-16 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, Chris Wright, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relationship between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to foster and enhance it.

