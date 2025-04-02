Scouting America Launches Nationwide Clean Waterways Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnering with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, NOAA and CleanHub, Scouting America renews its commitment to protecting our planet's waters

IRVING, TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, in partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program, and CleanHub, is proud to announce the launch of its new Scouting for Clean Waterways initiative, a nationwide effort to combat waterway and marine debris. This program empowers Scouts of all ages to take direct action in safeguarding our vital water resources.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the growing issue of pollution, the Scouting for Clean Waterways initiative is a call to action for Scouts of all ages to engage in hands-on projects that will make a tangible difference in the health of our rivers, lakes, streams, and oceans. Through organized cleanups, educational programs, and community partnerships, Scouts will learn about the importance of clean water, the impact of pollution, and how they can contribute to solutions.

"Our commitment to conservation is deeply ingrained in the Scouting tradition, and Scouting America has a long history of environmental stewardship," said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. "Through this initiative, we are not only cleaning our waterways but also instilling in our Scouts a lifelong dedication to protecting our environment, empowering Scouts to become leaders in protecting our precious water resources. Through our partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the NOAA Marine Debris Program and CleanHub, we are amplifying our impact and creating a ripple effect of positive change across our country and the world."

Nationwide Cleanup Efforts: Scouts across the country will participate in organized cleanup events, removing debris from shorelines and waterways. Emphasis will be placed on data collection, utilizing the Marine Debris Tracker app to contribute to scientific understanding of pollution patterns.

Educational Programs: Scouts will learn about the impact of pollution on ecosystems and wildlife, fostering a deeper understanding of environmental responsibility. Educational materials provided by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the NOAA Marine Debris Program will enhance the learning experience, offering insights into marine science and conservation.

Global Impact with CleanHub: CleanHub will double the impact of the initiative. For every pound of plastic collected by Scouts, CleanHub will match that effort overseas to mitigate plastics from entering the Coral Triangle. Community Engagement: The initiative encourages Scouts to engage their local communities, raising awareness about the importance of clean waterways and inspiring others to take action.

As a partner, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation strives to protect and expand America's national marine sanctuaries through strategic partnerships and public engagement. Their goals encompass conserving marine biodiversity, safeguarding cultural and historical resources, and promoting ocean literacy. The foundation achieves this by funding critical research, supporting educational programs, and facilitating on-the-ground conservation projects. Their contributions range from restoring vital habitats and removing marine debris to advocating for sound marine policy and fostering a deeper public understanding of the importance of healthy ocean ecosystems.

To increase the global environmental impact of the program, CleanHub has pledged to match every pound of plastic collected, up to 100,000 pounds, by removing an equivalent amount from critical global pollution hotspots. Given the millions of tons of plastic waste that pollute our waterways annually, this initiative arrives at a crucial moment, empowering individuals to be part of the solution.

“Scouting America has always been at the forefront of community engagement, so we're excited to work together to encourage people to get outside, roll up their sleeves and clean up their local waterways,” said Joel Tasche, co-founder at CleanHub.“By combining our operations and experience in waste management with the enthusiasm of Scouts, we hope to inspire families all over the world to take action to reduce waste in their own communities.”

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be“Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit .

About the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Established in 2000, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is the official non-profit partner of the National Marine Sanctuary System. The Foundation directly supports America's national marine sanctuaries through our mission to protect species, conserve ecosystems and preserve cultural and maritime heritage. We accomplish our mission through community stewardship and engagement programs, on-the-water conservation projects, public education and outreach programs, and scientific research and exploration. The Foundation fosters innovative projects that are solution-oriented, scalable and transferable, and develop strategic partnerships that promote the conservation and recovery of species and their habitats. Learn more at marinesanctuary.org .

About CleanHub

Founded in 2020, CleanHub is a Berlin-based company that provides a scalable solution to plastic pollution. They connect coastal communities to proper waste collection where it didn't exist before and create safe and dignified jobs in local communities. Brands and individuals can support the mission by funding the collection of waste that otherwise wouldn't be collected. CleanHub's AI technology tracks the entire process from collection to disposal, ensuring transparency. It's verified by TÜV SÜD according to ISO standards. For more information, visit .

