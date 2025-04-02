HERCULES TIRES LAUNCHES $50 SPRING REBATE FOR U.S. CUSTOMERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spring is an ideal time to invest in new tires, and a rebate offer makes it even more beneficial. As temperatures rise and road conditions change, having high-quality, reliable tires enhances performance and handling. Whether drivers are preparing for summer road trips, navigating spring rain or replacing worn-out tires after winter, the rebate allows them to save money while upgrading their vehicles.

"As we enter the spring season, we're pleased to offer our customers this exclusive rebate opportunity," said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tires. "At Hercules Tires, we remain dedicated to providing high-quality products and outstanding value. This promotion is another way we're making it easier for customers to experience the performance and reliability of our tires."

Tires featured on the rebate are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty, offering up to a 70 K-mile warranty, road hazard protection, and a 45-day free trial. Those interested in taking advantage of the spring rebate can do so at a Hercules Tires dealer. To find a dealer near them, they can visit the Hercules Tires dealer locator .

Qualifying tires include:



Raptis ® R-T

Raptis ® R-T6

Roadtour Connect ® PC Terra Trac® AT X-Journey

For full details about the spring rebate, please visit .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by The Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). As the flagship brand, Hercules Tires is celebrated for its premium craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled durability, performance, and confidence on the road. With one of the most comprehensive lines of replacement tires in the U.S. and Canada, Hercules Tires offers a robust selection that includes passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers have relied on the Hercules Tires brand for outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unmatched value.

Hercules Tires is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. The Hercules Tire and Rubber Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc.-one of the largest independent suppliers in the North American replacement tire market. Through over 115 distribution centers, American Tire Distributors provides an extensive breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit or follow us on Faceboo , X , LinkedI , and Instagra .

Media Contact:

Nakia Medlin

Director of Marketing – Proprietary Brands

[email protected]

704-574-6278

