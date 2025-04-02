JERA Americas Names New Chief Executive Officer, John O'brien

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am honored to lead an exceptional team of energy professionals as we work to pursue JERA's ambitious agenda in the U.S.," O'Brien said. "In the context of a rapidly changing global energy environment with unprecedented demand growth, JERA Americas has the ability to deliver the stable, affordable and sustainable power our country needs."

O'Brien came to JERA Americas in 2021 to form and lead the company's Regulatory and Government Affairs function. Prior to joining the company, he gained extensive executive leadership experience with major energy leaders including National Grid, Exelon, NRG, and Vistra/TXU predecessor company (Energy Future Holdings). He also served as President, Natural Gas Distribution and Electric Power for AltaGas U.S., a $4.2 billion in revenue energy infrastructure business, where he oversaw rates, operations, and billing for five natural gas utilities.

"JERA Americas is a key part of JERA's global expansion strategy and fulfilling our mission to solve the world's energy challenges," said Steven Winn, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Global Strategist for JERA, and Chairman of the JERA Americas Board of Directors. "John's entrepreneurial leadership, industry knowledge and creative thinking are critical to our growth, impact, and success."

O'Brien is a graduate of Brown University with a degree in international relations and holds a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1985. He served as a Massachusetts State Senator from 1993 to 1998 for the Second Essex and Middlesex Districts during which he served as the Chairman of the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, and authored the Electric Utility Restructuring Act of 1997.

ABOUT JERA AMERICAS

JERA Americas is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The company is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA, which stands for Japan's Energy for a New Era. JERA produces about 30% of all electricity in Japan.

