Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Shopping Cart Assistant (BDH-378)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative shopping cart accessory to provide added assistance, organization, and convenience during your shopping session," said an inventor, from Pontiac, Mich., "so I invented the SMARTCART. My design offers in-store navigation, price checking, scanning and other important features to assist you."

The invention provides a smart shopping cart assistant for shopping carts. In doing so, it offers in-store guidance, price checking, price comparison, coupon application, pre-scan, pre-check out, advertisements, entertainment for children, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort for shoppers. The invention features an innovative, durable and waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping establishments.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-378, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

