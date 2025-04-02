Anti-Ghosting Dating App Brings Romance Back To New York's Dating Scene

After, the unapologetically romantic dating app, is expanding from Texas to New York and launching a brand-new Community Verification feature.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While New York City has long been characterized by its challenging dating environment, After is bringing a dating renaissance to the city that inspired countless love stories. Today, the beloved dating app on a mission to eliminate ghosting has launched statewide in New York – along with a new Community Verification feature that takes safety and authenticity to the next level.

Built and moderated by women, After has been meticulously designed to facilitate a mindful and intentional dating experience through distinctive functionalities that address the predominant challenges associated with digital relationship platforms. These key features include:

Goodbye Ghosting: Requires users to share why they chose to unmatch, then transforms this into a unique message for the recipient to reduce abrupt disconnections.

Visitors vs. Local: Reduces the time spent wondering whether your match actually lives in your city (especially knowing Texas and New York are popular states for tourists) by indicating if a user is a visitor or a local.

Dating 101: Provides comprehensive guides to help users with everything from profile creation to managing rejection and initiating engaging conversations.

Daily Mantras: Shares curated positive affirmations to encourage user well-being and create a healthier dating experience. AI Photo Verification: Ensures photos match a real human creating the profile to fight bots and bad actors.

Introducing the Community Verification Feature

Inspired by New Yorkers' trust in word of mouth and real reviews, After's Community Verification will be launched in tandem with the New York expansion to put the power back into the hands of daters. This new feature reinforces trust and authenticity beyond just a static photo check by allowing users to vouch for each other after video calls.

How it works: Users who receive three or more positive votes from other daters earn a Community Verified Badge – a mark of authenticity. If they don't meet the threshold, they simply won't receive the badge. There are no penalties, just a system that encourages honesty and real connections.

"Safety and authenticity should be a shared responsibility," says Katie Dissanayake, CEO of After. "AI verification is just the first step-our new Community Verification feature takes it further by ensuring that each persona aligns with their profile. It's not just about looking like your photos, but feeling like your authentic self. After is bringing accountability and authenticity back to dating, and the no-nonsense New York makes it the perfect place to accomplish this."

After is bringing authenticity and meaningful connections to singles who are tired of the mindless swipe culture in the place where infinite options can make finding love feel hopeless and superficial.

Daters can download After on the App Store and Google Play to find their happily ever After! For more information, visit afterapp .

About After

After is unapologetically romantic. Committed to giving daters a fresh start through authentic and meaningful connections, the new anti ghosting dating app prioritizes user well-being and mindful, intentional dating. After's detailed onboarding and thoughtful features showcase every user's unique personality, helping them enjoy the journey and focus on what truly matters on their way to their own happily ever after.

