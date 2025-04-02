Sushui Tech To Launch DMFC Distribution And Service Centre In UK
Dr. Sophie Zhai, founder of Sushui Tech stated "We are thrilled to partner with Device Smart and expand our international business into the UK market. We began exporting into Japan with great success and see the UK as the next major market due to its northerly latitudes and limited solar exposure in winter months. Our products are ready for this market and we want to provide the very best customer service in the region."
Jason Hill, Managing Director of Device Smart said "A number of our customers are using Fuel Cells and have very limited choice, Sushui offers a competitive alternative and the freedom to use a wide range of Methanol suppliers. We are building a UK based service centre to ensure customers get the ultimate support for these mission critical products. DMFCs are a clean and quiet power source and we're excited to be part of Sushui journey."
Sushui have a range of DMFCs with 50W, 85W, 130W and 200W outputs. They come with a 24 months within 6000 hours warranty supported by Device Smart Ltd.
About Sushui Tech
Sushui Tech is a whole-chain fuel cell manufacturer based in Shanghai. By giving full play to methanol fuel's high energy density and environmental adaptability, the company provides turnkey power solutions for off-grid and mission-critical applications.
About Device Smart
Device Smart, founded by Jason Hill, a veteran with 30 years' experience in security tech, is a provider of unique security deterrents. His background in surveillance and home automation drives the company's agile, user-focused approach-prioritising rapid development, value engineering, and durable design. By collaborating with clients to address pain points, Jason develops innovative products with commitment to effective, long-lasting security technology.
