Clarkdietrich Names Brian Panuccio As New President And CEO

The first phase of Panuccio's three-year vision for the company includes improving service to be best-in-class, amplifying the customer journey and, notably, furthering the company's commitment to sustainability. ClarkDietrich was the first cold-formed steel manufacturer in the United States to publish an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), and in 2024 became the first to offer low embodied carbon steel framing nationwide.

"We've already established a strong foundation in sustainability, and I want us to be proactive and relentless in our continued pursuit to be a leader in this regard," he said. "Our ambition is to become the greenest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in the industry."

Additional phases of Panuccio's three-year vision include diversifying the company's product portfolio, leveraging digital technologies, and building on the company's industry-leading culture to become an employer of choice.

"Our partners and customers can rest assured that we will continue to operate under our time-honored values," he said. "We remain committed to saving our customers time-our scarcest resource-and will always strive to be the best building product supplier in the industry."

To ensure a smooth transition in leadership, Panuccio had been working closely with his predecessor, Jim Collins, since the move was first announced last March.

Panuccio is an alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Having joined Dietrich Metal Framing in 2002, he has committed his career to cold-formed steel framing and brings decades of experience managing sales and marketing functions in both local, regional and national markets. He joined the company as part of a sales trainee program and has steadily advanced his career by excelling in each role along the way.

About ClarkDietrich®

ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit .

SOURCE ClarkDietrich