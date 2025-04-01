The Buccaneer In St. Croix Announces Promotion For Spring Break

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Buccaneer invites guests to escape the ordinary and indulge in a luxurious Caribbean getaway with an exclusive, limited-time offer. Travelers who book a minimum five-night stay by April 4, 2025 for travel between April 5–12, 2025, will enjoy up to $1,500 in savings, including:.Up to $500 in Airfare Credits ($250 per person, maximum $500 per booking).One Free Night.Complimentary Access to Kids CampFor those seeking family fun or peaceful relaxation, The Buccaneer delivers an unforgettable vacation experience across its three private beaches, 18-hole golf course, historic sugar mill, and three restaurants. Enjoy live music, water sports, tennis on eight courts, a beachfront pool, an on-site spa, shopping, and a wide range of amenities perfect for travelers of all ages.Terms & Conditions: Offer valid for new bookings only and requires a minimum stay of five nights. Airfare credit is $250 per person, up to $500 maximum per booking. Must book by April 4, 2025, for travel completed between April 5–12, 2025. Subject to availability and not combinable with other promotions. Not valid for group bookings.Book Now for an unforgettable island retreat. Visit or call 1-800-255-3881 to reserve your stay.###About The Buccaneer: Celebrating more than 75 years as a leading Caribbean beach and golf resort, The Buccaneer, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of“World's Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort features a three-hundred-and-forty-acre hideaway experience, three secluded beaches, three ocean inspired restaurants, a tennis club and an eighteen-hole golf course. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. 134 guest rooms and suites are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. All accommodations feature a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visitInstagram: @thebuccaneerstcroixFacebook: @thebuccaneerstcroixYouTube: @thebuccaneerstcroix

