Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ramp For New-Production Pickup Trucks (ACC-362)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide pickup truck owners with a much more convenient means of loading and unloading various types of furniture, wheeled sports machines, appliances, and equipment," said an inventor, from Grosselle, Mich., "so I invented the INTEGRATED TRUCK RAMP. My design would be neatly hidden away, yet readily accessible when needed at the back of the truck."

The patent-pending invention provides a built-in truck ramp for easy loading and unloading of equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lean unsteady planks or an aftermarket ramp against a lowered tailgate. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. The invention features a solid and secure design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for pickup truck manufacturers, truck owners, and businesses that haul various vehicles and equipment like ATVs, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, bicycles, and lawn and garden equipment.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-362, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

