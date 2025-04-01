LINEAR SYSTEMS PROMOTES JAGDEV BARIANA TO CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bariana's tenure at Linear Systems has been marked by significant contributions to product management and development. His expertise in data analysis, testing, quality assurance, and new product development has been instrumental in advancing the company's product offerings. His leadership in managing and training teams has fostered a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. Bariana's commitment to customer support and collaboration with engineering and marketing teams has ensured that Linear Systems consistently meets and exceeds market demands.

Prior to joining Linear Systems, Bariana amassed 15 years of experience as a Product Engineer at Supertex, where he honed his skills in product development and engineering.

In his new role as CPO, Bariana will leverage his extensive experience to drive product innovation and operational excellence, ensuring that Linear Systems continues to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

About Linear Systems:

Founded in 1987 by John M. Hall, Cindy L. Johnson, and John H. Hall, Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is a privately held designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors based in Fremont, CA. John H. Hall, a co-founder of Intersil and the founder of Micro Power Systems, brought significant expertise and innovation to the company.

Linear Systems offers a diverse product line, including Dual JFET Amplifiers , Single JFET Amplifiers , JFET Switches , DMOS High Speed Switches , Low Leakage Diodes , Current Regulating Diodes , Bipolar Transistors , MOSFETs , Voltage Controlled Resistors and BIFET Amplifiers . Visit to download our , , datasheets, SPICE models, application notes , and more.

Stay connected and join our growing LinkedIn community for updates and insights. You can also follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram and X .

Contact:

Jaime Cook

VP of Operations & Market Development

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Let's connect on LinkedIn!



SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems