Warm Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Regions For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra)-- On Tuesday, the temperature will rise to about 6-7 degrees Celsius above average. Most places will see warm weather, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing relatively hot temperatures. There will be sporadic clouds at both middle and high elevations.Dust storms will occur in many places due to the southeasterly winds that are brisk and occasionally violent. Horizontal visibility will significantly decline as a result.A weak level of atmospheric instability will impact the Kingdom during the evening and night. The Kingdom's north and center, as well as portions of northern Badia, are predicted to see light, sporadic rainstorms. The weather will typically be cold, and winds will change to the northwest at a modest speed.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department cautions that dust created by vigorous winds in several places, particularly in the Badia and on external highways, could result in decreased horizontal visibility.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 35 degrees duirng the day, sliding to 21 degrees at night.