Actor Sorab Bedi: Admire Hrithik Roshan’S Dedication To Fitness

Television actor Sorab Bedi, who made his debut with Chand Jalne Laga, says he admires Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's dedication to fitness, he strives to bring the same level of commitment to his routine.

His intense fitness regimen includes a rigorous strength and conditioning routine, combining weight training, functional workouts, and high-intensity cardio, focusing on two muscle groups per session. To maintain mental equilibrium, he practices yoga, making fitness not just a physical transformation but a holistic lifestyle.

The TV actor follows a strictly balanced diet, rich in lean proteins, fresh salads, and green vegetables, ensuring his body gets the right fuel to sustain his disciplined fitness journey.

Speaking about his passion for fitness, Sorab Bedi shared "For me, fitness is not just about looking good on screen but feeling strong and disciplined in life. I admire Hrithik Roshan's dedication to fitness, and I strive to bring the same level of commitment to my routine. Acting and fitness go hand in hand-when you feel good, you perform even better."

Sorab is currently seen in“Dil Wali Dulha Le Jayegi” on Dangal TV.

Talking about Hrithik, he is set to turn director for the upcoming film 'Krrish 4', and take the baton from his father Rakesh Roshan for the franchise.

The development of the fourth installment of India's biggest superhero franchise has been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, who has helmed the earlier 3 parts of the franchise.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan.

The actor will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

Confirming the development Rakesh Roshan said,“I'm passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish's journey forward with the audience for the next decades”.

He further mentioned,“I couldn't be more proud to see him wear the director's hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. 'Krrish' has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights”.