Kuwait Acting Premier Inspects Border Personnel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- The Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, accompanied by Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan, visited on Monday the border checkpoints, Alabdali, Alsalmi and Alnuwaiseeb, examining the personnel tasks in preparation for updating the border' points infrastrcuture and boosting missions' efficiency.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the two ministers during the tour looked into future schemes designed to upgrade the infrastructure by means of applying high technology to speed up measures and establish an advanced work environment for the personnel.
Sheikh Fahad was briefed by Minister Al-Meshaan about these plans and work mechanisms of the Custom Directorate General and vehicles' check.
The statement quoted minister Fahad as saying that the border checkpoints constitute a main artery for the state and A facade that mirrors Kuwait's image for the incomers, thus overhauling the sector is quite needed.
He stressed on the necessity to employ the high tech for the border checkpoints' systems, in line with Kuwait vision toward digital transformation, elevating level of the government works through smart solutions that quicken the inspection operations, the custom transactions and boosting cross-border passing safety.
The government is pursuing support for updating the border checkpoints' infrastructure with employment of advanced technology and creating an up-to-date work environment to render the tasks effective and bolster's Kuwait as a pivotal regional commercial hub.
He expressed to the personnel congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr and conveyed greetings from the political leadership, lauding their presence at the work places for preserving the country's security during the Eid vacation.
The minister was accompanied during the tour by the acting assistant undersecretary for the border checkpoints, Brigadier Ali Al-Bannai, the Director General of the Coast Guards Staff Real Admiral Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, the Director General of the Public Relations and Security Information Brig. Nasser Bou Slaib, the acting director general of the roads and land transports Khaled Al-Usaimi and the acting custom director general, Metleg Al-Enezi. (end)
