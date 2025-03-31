SPC Launches Three New Bachelor's Degrees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of three new bachelor's degrees, St. Petersburg College (SPC) continues to invest in programs that meet growing workforce demands and deliver excellence in learning. The new bachelor's degrees include Cardiopulmonary Science, Digital Media and Secondary English Education.

Cardiopulmonary Science Bachelor of Science Degree

SPC's new Cardiopulmonary Science Bachelor of Science Degree is a good example of how requirements evolve. Increasingly, hospitals prefer to hire practitioners with baccalaureate degrees for bedside clinical positions.

"As the profession is becoming more complex, the higher degree is necessary," said Program Director Steven Hardt.

Specifically designed for practicing registered respiratory therapists, the program's curriculum leads to advanced credentials in neonatal and pediatric and adult critical respiratory care and focuses on leadership, management, education and research.

Secondary English Education Bachelor of Science Degree

The new Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education includes endorsements in Reading and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and will help fill the need for teachers in one of the most critical shortage areas in Florida, said Heather Duncan, Dean of SPC's College of Education.

The Reading and ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) endorsements will make graduates more marketable and well-prepared for their careers as middle or high school teachers, Duncan added.

Digital Media Bachelor of Applied Science

This bachelor's degree in digital media is focused on employability and can help graduates achieve a level of career stability that freelance work cannot.

"As creatives, we all work in the gig economy at some point," said Barbara Hubbard, SPC's Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Design. "This degree can open whole new avenues for our graduates, so they are ready to become art or marketing directors who manage the artists and their work, which is what businesses are looking for."

About St. Petersburg College

Founded in 1927, St. Petersburg College (SPC) is Florida's first two-year college. Regionally accredited and nationally recognized, SPC became Florida's first state college to offer bachelor's degrees. The College now offers more than 200 associate and bachelor's degrees, certificates, and transfer programs, as well as many high-demand, high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. The College's career-focused curriculum is created with input from industry experts to provide students with real-world skills needed to meet the needs of today's employers.

SOURCE St. Petersburg College

