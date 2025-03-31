Sightline Commercial Solutions Unveils New Approach To VIP Stadium Seating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turnkey“Flex Suite” System Elevates Customization While Simplifying Specification

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Commercial Solutions , a leading fabricator and supplier of architectural railing and portable platform solutions, is setting a new standard in premium spectator seating design and specification with the launch of Flex Suite . This modular and infinitely customizable system offers stadiums and arenas the opportunity to increase ticket sales and brand equity while significantly simplifying the specification process.

“Historically, architects and athletic venue owners have relied on a mix of fixed luxury suites, club seating and hospitality spaces to enhance fan engagement and drive revenue,” explained Jon Chase, Chief Engineering Officer at Sightline Commercial Solutions.“These traditional solutions, while effective, often lack adaptability. Once installed, they are difficult to modify based on different audience demands or event requirements. Additionally, the specification process is fragmented and requires coordination of multiple vendors, which can lead to logistical challenges, delays and inefficiencies.”

Flex Suite draws on Sightline's more than 30 years of experience providing VIP loge boxes and sideline seating for venues such as Acrisure Stadium , Huntington Bank Field (formerly Cleveland Browns Stadium), Inter&Co Stadium , M&T Bank Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium . With a focus on total customization and improved efficiency, the revolutionary concept provides architects and facility owners with a completely turnkey approach to VIP seating that streamlines communication, reduces lead times and enhances flexibility.

The main advantage of the Flex Suite system is that each section is delivered completely assembled and fan-ready. Platforms, rails, seating, tables and other components are integrated off-site into a single unit that can be forklifted and set into place. The suites can be permanent or portable and reconfigured to accommodate virtually any type of event.

Customizable features range from drink rails and plush reclining chairs to exclusive VIP setups complete with tables and cabinetry. Clients can also select custom colors and furniture finishes, as well as integrate branded elements to elevate the fan experience.

“At a time when in-person experiences are competing with streaming services and the convenience of watching from home, athletic venues must constantly evolve to attract and retain fans,” noted Chase.“Flex Suite combines the comfort of home with the energy of the stadium and VIP pampering to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.”

Three Customizable Options

At the core of the Flex Suite system is an interchangeable VIP box available in Loge, Lounge and Suite styles. Each of the three configurations features tiered modular seating tailored to its purpose:

Lounge Box : Ideal for fans seeking an individual viewing experience, the Lounge Box features one to four rows of recliners, lounge chairs or comfort chairs equipped with built-in cup holders and a front drink railing for dining and viewing convenience. Several chair options and finishes are available to match any venue's aesthetic, along with valuable branding opportunities for sponsors and promotions.

Loge Box : For fans seeking a livelier and more energetic social atmosphere during events, the Loge Box features semi-private, tiered seating with quad-top tables and breathable mesh swivel chairs. This configuration is typically sold as a table set for groups of four and offers a range of surface options and customizable color schemes.

Suite Box : For ultimate luxury and flexibility, the Suite Box features a fully customized group VIP setting with movable stools and tables, as well as a rear cabinet for a mini fridge that offers convenient access to pre-ordered beverages. This dynamic social hub is perfect for corporate clients and larger groups seeking the ultimate VIP setting.



Clients can choose from a wide range of materials and finishes, including aluminum, stone or solid-surface tabletops, as well as cable, mesh or glass railings and ADA-compliant platforms and equipment. Branding opportunities abound with customizable signage, team logos and corporate color schemes, while optional features such as LED lighting, power outlets, TV monitors, refrigerators and cabinetry are available to enhance functionality.

Streamlined Specification

Another key benefit of the Flex Suite concept is the simplified specification process. Instead of having to coordinate multiple vendors, clients work with one point of contact who manages the synchronization of trades to ensure quality control and a cohesive, carefree solution.

“Flex Suite is more than just a customizable system; it's a concierge service that eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple trades,” Chase emphasized.“This turnkey solution heralds a new era of simplicity and adaptability, while optimizing space utilization and boosting profitability for stadiums.”

To learn more about Flex Suite , visit .

















Based in Minneapolis, Sightline Commercial Solutions is a leading fabricator and global supplier of architectural railing, metal, glazing and portable platform solutions for the commercial, sports venue, live entertainment and performing arts industries. Since 1990, the company has specialized in providing innovative solutions for the most complex challenges. For more information visit

