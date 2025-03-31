Direct Energy Deposition 3D Printing Technology Market Report 2025: Rapid Growth Propelled By Aerospace Industries

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market size has undergone swift growth in recent years, expected to soar from $4.21 billion in 2024 to $4.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.5%. This notable growth can be traced back to an increased demand for low-volume production, the rising popularity of on-site repair and maintenance, a growing need for lightweight materials across industries, an expanded focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, and a surge in government investments.

What are the expected trends and size of the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market in the future?

Looking ahead, the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market size is predicted to witness a substantial growth in the next few years, amplifying to $9.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is tied to the escalating entrance of 3D printing, increasing demand for 3D printing technology, growing market for customized manufacturing solutions, a mounting necessity for high-performance parts, combined with an uptick in the adoption of additive manufacturing. Key trends driving this growth involve the integration of laser-based deposition systems, strategic collaborations, incorporation with artificial intelligence, hybrid manufacturing systems, and the inclusion of eco-friendly materials.

Furthermore, the expanding aerospace and automotive industries are projected to be growth propellers of the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market. The aerospace and automotive industries, which are respectively engaged in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, and motor vehicles, are driven by the escalating demand for advanced transportation, technological innovation, and heavy investments in manufacturing and sustainability.

Who are the players making considerable contributions to the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market?

Key industry players in the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RPM Innovations Inc., Hexagon AB, TRUMPF SE + Co. KG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft AG, Nikon Corporation, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Phillips Corporation, Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology IWS, Höganäs AB, Optomec Inc., Precitec GmbH & Co. KG, DM3D Technology LLC, EWI, RAMLAB, Meltio, Sciaky Inc., InssTek Inc., Synergy Additive Manufacturing LLC, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Ltd., Aurora Labs Limited, Procada AB, Norsk Titanium AS.

What are the latest industry trends influencing the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market?

Major companies operating in the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market are concentrating on developing cutting-edge products, such as robotic large-scale direct energy deposition, to enhance precision, scalability, and manufacturing efficiency. Robotic large-scale direct energy deposition is an advanced 3D printing system that utilizes robotics and direct energy deposition technology to manufacture or repair large metal parts with high precision.

How is the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market segmented?

The market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Laser, Electron Beam, Plasma Arc

2 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services, Material

3 By End Use Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Laser: Laser Powder Deposition LPD, Laser Cladding

2 By Electron Beam: Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing EBAM, Electron Beam Melting EBM

3 By Plasma Arc: Plasma Transferred Arc PTA Welding, Plasma Arc Additive Manufacturing PAAM

What is the regional distribution of the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market?

North America was the largest region in the direct energy deposition 3D printing technology market in 2024. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

