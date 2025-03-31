SAPHNA's 2025-2028 Strategy Has Launched

MENAFN - Pressat) It has been an exciting time at SAPHNA. We have been thinking about how we use our resources in our small but mighty charity to best achieve our mission - to support the school and public health nursing workforce to provide equality and excellence in school nursing practice, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced inequalities for all school-aged children, young people, their families, and communities.

We have launched our strategy for 2025-2028 and our trustees, staff, volunteers, and members have all been integral to its development. We thank everyone for their contributions.

You can read our strategy document here:

