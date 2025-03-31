403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SAPHNA's 2025-2028 Strategy Has Launched
(MENAFN- Pressat) It has been an exciting time at SAPHNA. We have been thinking about how we use our resources in our small but mighty charity to best achieve our mission - to support the school and public health nursing workforce to provide equality and excellence in school nursing practice, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced inequalities for all school-aged children, young people, their families, and communities.
You can read our strategy document here:
We have launched our strategy for 2025-2028 and our trustees, staff, volunteers, and members have all been integral to its development. We thank everyone for their contributions.
You can read our strategy document here:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment