EAM Jaishankar Meets Dawoodi Bohra Members, Extends Eid Greetings

Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, the youngest son of Dawoodi Bohra community head Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, leads the administrative affairs of Dawat-e-Hadiyah and serves as Chairman of SBUT, a major cluster redevelopment project in South Mumbai.

Taking to social media, EAM Jaishankar shared his sentiments about the meeting, stating, "Glad to meet Shehzada Husain Burhanuddin and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community, alongside MP Milind Deora today."

"Conveyed Eid greetings and spoke about their inspirational community work," the EAM added.

Milind Deora also posted about the meeting, saying, "It was my pleasure to accompany Shahzada Syedi Husain Burhanuddin, youngest son of Syedna Saheb -- the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, along with Abdulqadir Nooruddin & Mustafa Lokhandwala, to call on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar ji in New Delhi."

The Dawoodi Bohra community, known for its strong cultural and religious heritage, primarily resides in India but has significant congregations in Pakistan, Yemen, East Africa, the Middle East, and growing populations in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

The Dawoodi Bohra community worldwide is led by the Al-Dai al-Mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who originally operated from Yemen and has been based in India for the last 450 years.

The community follows the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought, with beliefs centred around one deity, Allah and reverence for the Holy Quran as the divine word.

Their historical legacy traces back to the Fatimi Imams, direct descendants of Prophet Mohammed through Imam Ali bin Abi Talib and Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.